2025 Masters ticket application now open

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The 2025 Masters tournament ticket application process for practice rounds and daily tournaments is now open.

Applications will be accepted until June 20th.

Tickets are awarded through a selection process and those selected are notified via email.

The 2025 Masters tournament is from April 7th to April 13th, 2025

Click Here to complete your application.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.