This 2025 linebacker recruit listed Florida as his top school

Billy Napier and company are seeing their recruiting efforts pay off with some good publicity for the 2025 class.

Mantrez Walker, the 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound linebacker out of Buford, Georgia, told On3’s Jeremey Johnson that the Gators are “at the top” of his recruitment. Walker took a visit to Gainesville last month and left with an offer in hand. He was even spotted at a recent practice wearing Florida Gators gloves.

While speaking to Johnson about his recruitment, Walker stated that the Florida offer was one he was looking forward to for a long time, stating that he felt Napier was “bringing back that old Florida mentality,” when describing how he felt about the program.

The rising high school sophomore has not been given an official ranking, as the rankings for the 2025 recruiting class have yet to be released by any of the big-name services.

In addition to the Gators, Walker currently holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, UCF, Duke, and South Carolina. He is also scheduled to visit Virginia Tech next week. Walker intends to return to campus multiple times this season for a handful of Gators home games, with those dates yet to be revealed.

While the On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Arkansas as the leader in Walker’s recruitment, On3’s Corey Bender credits that to the Razorback’s early offer and Walker’s multiple visits to Fayetteville. It seems like the Gators are poised to build a strong 2025 class around Walker.

