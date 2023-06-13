2025 linebacker Marco Jones has offer from USC

San Ramon Valley High School linebacker Marco Jones, out of Danville, Calif., is a sophomore and a exciting prospect to watch for the next two years.

According to Max Preps, in 15 games at the varsity level in 2022, Jones recorded 149 tackles, averaging 9.9 tackles per game. In 2023 he had 149 tackles, 3 pass break-ups, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions.

Jones, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker who also has offers from USC, Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Colorado and Oklahoma among others, is also a standout baseball player. He says he’d like to play both sports “as long as possible.”

It’s too early for him to start thinking about favorites.

“To be honest, I’m interested in every school that I have an opportunity to have an offer from,” he said. “I’m super grateful and I keep my doors open to anybody.”

USC has already recruited Duce Robinson, a football-baseball combination prospect. It’s fascinating to contemplate how that experience might influence this recruitment in any way.

I’m very honored to have these schools be my first 15 offers pic.twitter.com/BpAGrhN4el — Marco Jones (@MarcoJones2025) June 12, 2023

