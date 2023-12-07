2025 LB Carlton Smith lists Alabama in top 5
Over the years, Alabama has seen success recruiting in the Baltimore area. More specifically, the Alabama coaching staff has done an excellent job of recruiting St. Frances Academy. Recently, 2025 linebacker and St. Frances Academy’s Carlton Smith released his top five schools. Alabama was listed as a finalist.
Smith is listed as being 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. With that size, Smith could play inside linebacker or outside linebacker at the college level.
One thing that Alabama looks at when recruiting players is the talent level that they play against. Smith and his teammates compete on a national level. Meaning, they play schools like Buford, Mater Dei, and IMG Academy. Smith has earned his stars against some of the top competition in the country.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carlton Smith’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
9
39
Rivals
4
229
7
10
ESPN
4
203
7
24
On3 Recruiting
3
–
12
44
247 Composite
4
312
9
32
Vitals
Hometown
Baltimore, Maryland
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-0
205
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 27, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
Maryland
Miami (FL)
Social media
— Carlton Smith (@CarltonSmith25) December 7, 2023