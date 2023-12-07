2025 LB Carlton Smith lists Alabama in top 5

Over the years, Alabama has seen success recruiting in the Baltimore area. More specifically, the Alabama coaching staff has done an excellent job of recruiting St. Frances Academy. Recently, 2025 linebacker and St. Frances Academy’s Carlton Smith released his top five schools. Alabama was listed as a finalist.

Smith is listed as being 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. With that size, Smith could play inside linebacker or outside linebacker at the college level.

One thing that Alabama looks at when recruiting players is the talent level that they play against. Smith and his teammates compete on a national level. Meaning, they play schools like Buford, Mater Dei, and IMG Academy. Smith has earned his stars against some of the top competition in the country.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carlton Smith’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 9 39 Rivals 4 229 7 10 ESPN 4 203 7 24 On3 Recruiting 3 – 12 44 247 Composite 4 312 9 32

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-0 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 27, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Alabama

Maryland

Miami (FL)

Notre Dame

Penn State

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire