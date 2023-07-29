2025 Las Vegas offensive lineman Douglas Utu is a name to remember

Class of 2025 offensive tackle Douglas Utu picked up an offer from USC earlier this summer. The Bishop Gorman High School (Summerlin, Nev.) product would be a huge boost for the Trojans’ 2025 class.

Coming in at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Utu’s other offers are from Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, Utah and Washington State.

Utu is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports composite, Utu is ranked as the No. 1 player in Nevada, the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 54 overall prospect in his class.

Behind Utu and his success blocking up front, Bishop Gorman averaged 57.2 points per game and went 14-1 in 2022. Utu was named to MaxPreps’ High School Football Sophomore All-America First Team

Utu brings plenty of versatility to his game. Not only does he have the ability to play either tackle, he could slide inside to guard if needed. The Trojans have recently had a lot of success with a player like that — see Andrew Voorhees — and Utu could be next in line.

🚨2025 5🌟REVEAL🚨 At No. 8 is NEW five-star Douglas Utu (@UtuDouglas) Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Penn State and many others are in the mix. See the FULL list of updating five-stars and get the @rivals staff thoughts on each HERE👇https://t.co/z4O7QEvgXh pic.twitter.com/KNvrUCHx4F — Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2023

