2025 Kentucky quarterback includes Vols in top-10 schools

Four-star quarterback Cutter Boley announced his top-10 schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Penn State, Kentucky, Alabama, TCU, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Florida State and Oregon are Boley’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is from Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, Kentucky.

Boley is the No. 40 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 1 player in Kentucky, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a sophomore in 2022, Boley finished the season with 3,901 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. During his 2021 freshman season, he recorded 1,391 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Boley has unofficially visited Tennessee six times during the past two years. He most recently visited on March 21 and attended junior day on Jan. 14.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire