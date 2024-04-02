2025 Kansas tight end prospect includes Vols in top six

2025 tight end prospect DaSaahn Brame announced his top six schools.

Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Oregon, Alabama and Oklahoma are Brame’s top six schools.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star tight end prospect is from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Brame on March 2, 2023. Oklahoma State was the first school to offer a scholarship to Brame on Jan. 18, 2023, while Oklahoma was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and defensive lineman Ethan Utley.

