AggiesWire_CMTD_FB

Boom! Texas A&M has added maybe the strongest leg in the 2025 recruiting class, as a kicker has remained a position of need after a season that saw several missed kicks that impacted multiple games during the 2023 season.

With new head coach Mike Elko at the helm, the Aggies have secured 14 commitments in the 2025 cycle, led by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong, who announced his intentions late last week.

For those who don't see the importance of the position, starting kicker Randy Bond is virtually the only option heading into the 2024 season. The senior was 100% in extra points but a miserable 4-10 from 40-49 yards. When games get close, these 40-yard attempts could make or break a game, needing a strong, accurate, and reliable leg to get the job done.

A local product at A&M Consolidated, Chmelar is 6'2" and 190 pounds. In addition to his kicking duties, the consolidated senior is a standout wide receiver who plays soccer in the offseason.

Like I said, this young man has the strongest leg in the country. He routinely hits from 50 yards out and set a record after hitting a 66(!) yarder during his junior season.

🏈Junior Football Season (Kicking Highlights). I'll send out another post with receiving and blocking. Thank you again to all my teammates, coaches and Tiger Nation for an incredible season. #DYJ #blessed



★State Quarter Finals

★All District Co-Utility MVP

★9 Field Goals (51… pic.twitter.com/zVJVfM8Tf2 — Colton Chmelar (@ColtonChmelar) December 13, 2023

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 K Colton Chmelar has committed to Texas A&M