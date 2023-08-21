2025 New Jersey native Kole Briehler snags USC offer

USC is making the transition to the Big Ten in the 2024 season. What better way to do that than to recruit the Northeastern region of the country? The Trojans recently offered New Jersey native Kole Briehler from The Hun School in Princeton.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Briehler was second on his team with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a freshman behind Owen Wafle, a Notre Dame commit. Briehler dominated again as a sophomore, registering 57 total tackles and 19 tackles for loss in nine games.

Briehler is listed among one of the top recruits in the state of New Jersey. He is listed as one of the top defensive linemen in New Jersey as well. He recently received his first offers from Boston College, Illinois, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, UConn and Michigan.

Briehler would be valuable in his own right, but his identity as a Big Ten recruit in a comparatively new part of the conference footprint would make this recruitment even more notable for USC.

Here are my complete sophomore szn highlights‼️ Grateful towards all my teammates and coaches for making my first szn at Hun amazing‼️@Red_Zone75 #HunFootball https://t.co/Z86a0q07EG — Kole Briehler 2025 (@briehler) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire