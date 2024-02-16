2025 New Jersey edge prospect includes Vols in top eight

2025 edge prospect Darren Ikinnagbon announced his top eight schools.

Tennessee, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Ohio State, Penn State and Duke are Ikinnagbon top eight schools.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound edge prospect is from Hillside High School in Hillside, New Jersey.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Ikinnagbon on Nov. 12, 2023. Boston College was the first school to offer a scholarship to Ikinnagbon on Oct. 20, 2023, while Georgia was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire