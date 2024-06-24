2025 interior offensive lineman is leading favorite for Tennessee

2025 four-star interior offensive line prospect Douglas Utu is a favorite to commit to Tennessee, Steve Wiltfong at On3 predicts.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior offensive lineman is from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utu is ranked as the No. 67 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 2 player in Nevada, according to 247Sports.

The Vols offered Utu a scholarship on Sept. 17, 2022. He unofficially visited Tennessee on June 21.

Tennessee has 13 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Vandorselaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson, offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro, edge Jayden Loftin, offensive lineman Nic Moore and defensive lineman Charles House.

