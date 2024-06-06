2025 interior offensive lineman Jacobe Ward includes Vols in top three

2025 interior offensive lineman prospect Jacobe Ward included Tennessee in his top three schools.

Ward’s top three schools are all from the Southeastern Conference and include: Tennessee, Auburn and LSU.

Ward is ranked as the No. 689 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 45 interior offensive lineman and No. 76 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 335 pound three-star interior offensive lineman is from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia.

Ward will officially visit Tennessee on June 14. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Sept. 23, 2023 for the Vols’ game against South Carolina.

The Vols offered Ward a scholarship on June 28, 2023.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

