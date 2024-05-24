2025 Indiana edge prospect includes Vols in top eight

2025 edge prospect Mariyon Dye announced his top eight schools, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue are Dye’s top eight schools.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound four-star edge prospect is from Elkhart High School in Elkhart, Indiana.

Dye ranks as the No. 173 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 16 edge prospect and No. 3 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports.

Dye will officially visit Tennessee on June 21. He will also officially visit Purdue on May 31, Georgia on June 7, Ohio State on June 14 and Florida State on June 18.

Tennessee offered Dye a scholarship on July 29, 2023.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Mariyon Dye is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 250 EDGE from Elkhart, IN is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit (No. 5 EDGE) in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/DXMA3Qukro pic.twitter.com/EVlqFnwbE5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2024

