2025 Indiana edge prospect includes Vols in top 12
2025 edge prospect Damien Shanklin announced his top 12 schools.
Tennessee, Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Washington, Michigan, USC, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon and Cincinnati are Shanklin’s top 12 schools.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound four-star edge prospect is from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tennessee offered a scholarship to Shanklin on Nov. 6, 2023. Indiana was the first school to offer a scholarship to Shanklin on Sept. 30, 2022, while Texas was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.
The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.
