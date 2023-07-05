This 2025 IMG Academy 4-star LB is staying close with Florida

IMG Academy linebacker Gavin Nix has been a frequent visitor to the Swamp over the past two years, but his most recent trip still gave him new insights into a program that he’s very familiar with.

Nix was on campus on June 20 and got to see what a regular summer day is like for Florida football players, according to Swamp 247. He got to sit in on meetings and see what it’s like for players under inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman.

Overall, it sounds like things went well for Nix on his most recent trip. He hasn’t put out a list of top schools just yet, but Florida is likely to be on it whenever it does come out.

“They (Florida) are always going to be high,” Nix said. “That is one of the main reasons why I am always there. I’ve said it every time, they are always going to be pretty high on my list. I don’t see them dropping at all. When I come out with top schools, they will be in there for sure.”

Nix is a four-star recruit everywhere except On3. Rivals.com thinks he’s a top-100 player in the class of 2025, but the On3 industry ranking — which uses a weighted average of all four major services — puts him at No. 217 overall and No. 22 among linebackers in the class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire