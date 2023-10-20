2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Is Confirmed

Autoweek

Honda’s Civic Hybrid moved away from the nameplate after its ninth generation and was replaced by the Insight Hybrid.



Honda says the next-generation Civic Hybrid will start production in 2024 as a 2025 model-year vehicle.

The 2025 Civic sedan will begin production in Canada before the hatchback joins the line at Honda’s Indiana factory at a later date.

Honda is doing exactly what everyone thought the company would and is bringing the Civic Hybrid back into the fold. Honda’s Civic Hybrid was discontinued after the company’s ninth-generation ended production and was replaced with the Insight Hybrid. Now, with the Insight discontinued, Honda is bringing the Civic Hybrid back for the 2025 model year.

Details are still light about the Civic Hybrid, but Honda does note it will come return in both sedan and hatchback variants. The sedan is scheduled to start production first at the company’s facility in Alliston, Ontario, in 2024, with the hatchback variant starting down the line at the company’s factory in Indiana.

It only makes sense that Honda is bringing back a hybrid to the Civic lineup. Considering Honda has positioned the hybrid variant at the top of its Accord lineup, and since the introduction of Honda’s Prologue, there is a big push for electrified and electric vehicles at the brand.

Leaning on one of Honda’s biggest nameplates to further this move is a simple decision.

Honda notes that the 2.0-liter Atkinson inline-four and the two-motor hybrid system will make their respective ways to the Civic shell. It’s hard to say if the Civic Hybrid will get a slightly different tune or not, but the CR-V Hybrid uses this 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder and the hybrid system to send 204 hp to the wheels.

Of course, all of these details will be revealed when the car gets closer to its release date.

Do you think that the Honda Civic Hybrid makes sense? Tell us your thoughts below.