2025 Georgia wide receiver schedules Tennessee visit

2025 wide receiver prospect Travis Smith Jr. will visit Tennessee.

Smith Jr. will unofficially visit the Vols on Saturday, he announced. He visited Alabama on Feb. 3 and Auburn on Jan. 27.

Smith Jr. unofficially visited the Vols on Oct. 14, 2023 and Nov. 18, 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound four-star wide receiver is from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smith Jr. is the No. 114 overall player in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 13 cornerback and No. 17 player in Georgia.

Tennessee is one of seven Southeastern Conference schools to offer Smith Jr. The Vols offered him a scholarship on Sept. 5, 2023.

