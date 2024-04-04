2025 Georgia linebacker prospect includes Vols in top 10

2025 linebacker prospect Jaedon Harmon announced his top 10 schools.

Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma, Auburn and Ole Miss are Harmon’s top 10 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound four-star linebacker prospect is from Rome High School in Rome, Georgia.

The Vols are one of four Southeastern Conference schools to offer Harmon a scholarship.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to the 2025 linebacker on Aug. 16, 2023. Boston College was the first school to offer a scholarship to Harmon on March 1, 2023.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire