2025 Georgia four-star wide receiver schedules Tennessee visit

2025 wide receiver prospect Travis Smith Jr. will visit Tennessee.

Smith Jr. will officially visit the Vols on Saturday, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3. He will visit Georgia on May 31, Auburn on June 7 and Alabama on June 14.

Smith Jr. unofficially visited the Vols on Oct. 14, 2023, Nov. 18, 2023 and April 6.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound four-star wide receiver is from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smith Jr. ranks as the No. 114 overall player, the No. 13 cornerback and No. 17 player in Georgia in the class of 2025.

Tennessee is one of seven Southeastern Conference schools to offer Smith Jr. The Vols offered him a scholarship on Sept. 5, 2023.

PHOTOS: Tennessee’s Wide Receiver U

4-star WR Travis Smith has locked in official visits to Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee, per @SWiltfong_‼️ Read: https://t.co/8RIF9VDV9i pic.twitter.com/wWbcPRgnno — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire