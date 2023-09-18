2025 Georgia four-star offensive tackle adds USC to top 8 list

Juan Gaston is a 6-foot-7, 330-pound four-star offensive tackle from Westlake High School in Atlanta. He released his top eight schools and the USC Trojans have made the cut.

Florida State, USC, UCF, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, Oregon and Georgia made the list of schools for Gaston.

The four-star prospect is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country and No. 15 overall player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), the Georgia Bulldogs have the best chance to land Gaston at 55%, while Tennessee is in second at 12.9%.

If you have been following our recruiting coverage at Trojans Wire, and if you take 15 minutes out of your day to look at the recruiting stories we have published over the past two months (found in our recruiting subsection on the website), you will notice that a substantial percentage of them deal with recruitments in the states of Georgia and Florida. USC continues to hit those two states hard.

Top 8 pic.twitter.com/9JxRxCmvCa — Juan Gaston Jr (@JuanGastonJr1) September 17, 2023

