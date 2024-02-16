2025 Georgia defensive lineman includes Vols in top seven

2025 defensive line prospect Christian Garrett announced his top seven schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and USC are Garrett’s top seven schools.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman is from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Garrett on May 4, 2023.

“Extremely blessed for all the opportunities,” Garrett announced. “Where’s home?”

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Garrett has scholarship offers from Stanford, USF, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Boston College and Indiana.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire