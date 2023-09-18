2025 four-star running back Tory Blaylock offered by USC

Four-star Class of 2025 running back recruit Tory Blaylock just picked up an offer from the USC Trojans.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back is ranked as the No. 16 player at his position in the the junior class. Blaylock is the No. 154 recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 26 player in Texas.

The Atascocita star’s top schools are Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, FSU, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

That being said, USC still has a shot to land the running back in the future.

The Trojans are trying to saturate the market and put themselves in the hunt for a lot of different running back recruitments. They know they’re not going to win in a lot of instances, but they only have to win in a few to instantly beef up their running back room for when they compete in the Big Ten and go up against the Ohio States and Michigans of the college football world on a regular basis.

