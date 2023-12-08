2025 four-star receiver CJ Wiley picks up offer from USC

C.J. Wiley of Alpharetta, Georgia, announced several days ago that he has received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans. Wiley is a four-star prospect who plays for Milton High School. Milton reached the Georgia state championship game, but Wiley won’t play in the game due to an injury.

Wiley has offers from 25 schools, according to 247Sports. Some of the notable programs to offer Wiley are Arizona State, BYU, Michigan State, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

In the five games he played prior to his injury, Wiley had 10 catches for 84 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver is rated as the No. 296 player in the 2025 class, the 38th-best wide receiver, and the 38th-best player in the state of Georgia. USC needs to build quality and depth in its wide receiver room after a 2023 season in which Dorian Singer and Mario Williams, among others, did not make nearly as much of an impact as people inside the program hoped or expected. The Trojans have to develop their receivers better. This is one prospect who might give USC more upside.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire