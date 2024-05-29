2025 four-star RB James Simon commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns added Louisiana four-star James Simon to the fold on Wednesday. It’s a big addition for the Longhorns’ 2025 recruiting class.

Simon continues an increasing trend of Louisiana players choosing to play for the Longhorns in recent seasons. Among the most famous players from the state, five-star quarterback Arch Manning and elite safety Derek Williams Jr. are already game ready heading into their second seasons in Austin.

The rapid development of Texas players might resonate with Simon, but the Longhorns making it to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl could have also caught the running back’s attention.

Simon’s physicality makes an impression in its own right. The hard-hitting runner doesn’t shy away from contact which could carve out a role for the running back early on in his playing career. He still shows elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability in addition to a bruising style of play.

Texas will look to continue to build on its 2025 recruiting class.

Highlights of new 4-Star Texas RB commit James Simon. pic.twitter.com/5Xo8iwtTye — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) May 29, 2024

The addition of Simon allowed the Longhorns to leapfrog the Georgia Bulldogs in the composite team rankings from 247Sports. They jumped up from No. 16 to No. 13 overall and No. 6 in the SEC.

Updated SEC top 10 recruiting rankings

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire