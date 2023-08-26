2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from USC

The Trojans offered Deondrae “Tiger” Riden, a four-star running back from DeSoto, Texas. Lincoln Riley and Company should have him as a priority target to land for the 2025 class.

Riden is considered a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and a top 200 player in the country across the board. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class and he’s a top 40 player in the state of Texas.

To this point, Riden has received 30 Division 1 offers, including powerhouse programs like Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin.

Last year Riden had 199 carries for 1,354 yards (6.8 average) and 18 TDs.

USC has another running back from the same area in Dallas-Fort Worth: Bryan Jackson from McKinney High School. Jackson (2024 class) is ranked by 247sports as the No. 46 athlete in the country and the No. 520 player overall. Lincoln Riley’s Texas roots and the Texas connections on his coaching staff will hopefully pay off here.

