2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma

Jake Faigus
·2 min read

2025 running back and four-star recruit Deondrae Riden has received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds. Riden hails from Desoto, Texas.

He has 30 scholarship offers, with 27 of those offers coming from Power Five programs. Some of the notable offers include Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC outside of Oklahoma now.

When you watch Riden’s high school tape, he shows off a ton of speed. He displays good contact balance and has shown the ability to run with power.

Riden is consideed a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and a top 230 player in the country across the board. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class and he’s a top 40 player in the state of Texas.

DeMarco Murray is looking to build off the success Oklahoma’s already had in the 2025 cycle, picking up commitments from blue-chip Texas prospects Kevin Sperry and Gracen Harris. Murray’s had a lot of success in recent recruiting cycles and there’s no reason to suspect that will change moving forward.

Deondrae Riden’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

4

205

21

36

Rivals

4

71

4

9

247Sports

4

229

20

34

247 Composite

4

171

15

28

On3 Recruiting

3

217

20

36

On3 Industry

4

161

14

24

Vitals

Hometown

DeSoto, Texas

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5-10

Weight

195

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 17, 2023

  • Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

