2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma
2025 running back and four-star recruit Deondrae Riden has received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds. Riden hails from Desoto, Texas.
He has 30 scholarship offers, with 27 of those offers coming from Power Five programs. Some of the notable offers include Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC outside of Oklahoma now.
When you watch Riden’s high school tape, he shows off a ton of speed. He displays good contact balance and has shown the ability to run with power.
Riden is consideed a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and a top 230 player in the country across the board. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class and he’s a top 40 player in the state of Texas.
DeMarco Murray is looking to build off the success Oklahoma’s already had in the 2025 cycle, picking up commitments from blue-chip Texas prospects Kevin Sperry and Gracen Harris. Murray’s had a lot of success in recent recruiting cycles and there’s no reason to suspect that will change moving forward.
Deondrae Riden’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
205
21
36
Rivals
4
71
4
9
247Sports
4
229
20
34
247 Composite
4
171
15
28
On3 Recruiting
3
217
20
36
On3 Industry
4
161
14
24
Vitals
Hometown
DeSoto, Texas
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-10
195
Recruitment
Offered on May 17, 2023
Visit TBD
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Arizona State
Baylor
Houston
Miami (FL)
Missouri
Oklahoma
SMU
Texas Tech
Utah
UTSA
Grambling State
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Oklahoma 🙏🏾 @CoachSweeny @CoachEmmett @DeMarcoMurray @CoachVenables @FootballDesoto pic.twitter.com/O4aodTMlQE
— Tiger Riden (@riden_jr) May 17, 2023
