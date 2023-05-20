2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from Oklahoma

2025 running back and four-star recruit Deondrae Riden has received an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds. Riden hails from Desoto, Texas.

He has 30 scholarship offers, with 27 of those offers coming from Power Five programs. Some of the notable offers include Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC outside of Oklahoma now.

When you watch Riden’s high school tape, he shows off a ton of speed. He displays good contact balance and has shown the ability to run with power.

Riden is consideed a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and a top 230 player in the country across the board. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class and he’s a top 40 player in the state of Texas.

DeMarco Murray is looking to build off the success Oklahoma’s already had in the 2025 cycle, picking up commitments from blue-chip Texas prospects Kevin Sperry and Gracen Harris. Murray’s had a lot of success in recent recruiting cycles and there’s no reason to suspect that will change moving forward.

Deondrae Riden’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 205 21 36 Rivals 4 71 4 9 247Sports 4 229 20 34 247 Composite 4 171 15 28 On3 Recruiting 3 217 20 36 On3 Industry 4 161 14 24

Vitals

Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Running Back Height 5-10 Weight 195

Recruitment

Offered on May 17, 2023

Visit TBD

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jake on Twitter @jake_faigus

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire