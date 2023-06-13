2025 four-star RB Deondrae Riden receives an offer from USC

USC will visit Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten schedule. The Trojans will need plenty of reinforcements for that game and other tests on the schedule in two years. It’s never too early to build depth on future rosters. That’s why the Trojans are considering 2025 running back and four-star recruit Deondrae Riden. He has received an offer from the USC Trojans. He stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds. Riden hails from Desoto, Texas.

He has 32 scholarship offers, with 27 of those offers coming from Power Five programs. Some of the notable offers include Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and of course USC.

Riden is considered a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports and a top 230 player in the country across the board. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 4 running back in the class and he’s a top 40 player in the state of Texas.

On film, the DeSoto standout displays excellent balance through contact and sneaky good speed.

Riden is likely to go to Oklahoma if I had an early guess. His relationships with running backs coach DeMarco Murray and head coach Brent Venables are strong. OU will be in the SEC next season which will help with overall recruiting.

DeSoto (Texas) 2025 RB Deondrae “Tiger” Riden is making a case to be in our next 2025 rankings 👀 3 touchdowns at the half tonight for the sophomore standout 🙌 🎥: @riden_jr | @RivalsNick pic.twitter.com/pCNJrmgJO3 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 18, 2022

