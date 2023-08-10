2025 four-star RB Alvin Henderson lists USC in top 10 schools

Four-star running back Alvin Henderson has announced a top 10 list of schools. Henderson revealed Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Arkansas, Miami, Oregon and Tennessee, USC as his top schools.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back is from Elba High School in Elba, Alabama.

Henderson is the No. 89 overall prospect and No. 8 running back in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 9 player in Alabama, according to On3 industry rankings.

Henderson earned 2022 first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-Americanhonors. He recorded 2,636 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns and averaged 13.5 yards per attempt.

As a freshman, Henderson totaled 1,115 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

USC has made another recruiting effort in the state of Alabama in recent weeks. The Trojans are pursuing defensive lineman Antonio Coleman. We noted that Coleman “is rated the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Alabama, according to the 247Sports composite.”

We will see what these efforts are able to produce in the state of Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire