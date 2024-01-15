2025 four-star QB TJ Lateef puts Auburn in his top seven schools

TJ Lateef is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle and on Saturday he announced his final seven schools and the Auburn Tigers made the cut.

They are battling Colorado, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona, Georgia, and Texas A&M for the four-star prospect. From Orange, California, he has not visited Auburn yet but he is hoping to visit the Plains “as soon as possible,” he told On3’s Chad Simmons.

“I really like Auburn and what they’re doing, their recruiting class,” he added. “I feel like Hugh Freeze has something going on underneath his sleeve and I just want to be a part of that.”

Lateef is the No. 228 overall player and No. 17 quarterback in the On3 industry ranking. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is also the No. 21 player from California.

He had a strong junior season for Orange Lutheran, completing 63% (152-241) of his passes for 1,965 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire