2025 four-star QB showing ‘mutual interest’ with Florida

With Austin Simmons reclassified and flipped to Ole Miss, Florida is restarting the search for a quarterback in the class of 2025. Findlay (Ohio) quarterback Ryan Montgomery is one name emerging on Florida’s recruiting board, according to Blake Alderman of Swamp247.

Montgomery is ranked No. 197 overall and No. 12 among quarterbacks in the class of 2025 on the 247Sports composite. He’s been talking to Billy Napier’s recruiting staff for some time and has stayed in contact with coaches since picking up an offer during his first visit in April.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t really know too much of what to expect going into the visit, but I came away pretty surprised,” Montgomery said to 247Sports. “I really loved my time there. I got to spend a bunch of time with Coach (Ryan) O’Hara. I got to talk to Coach (Billy) Napier a couple times throughout the day. I got to check out practice, hang out in the meeting rooms pre-practice. I got to watch the scrimmage in The Swamp, so that was cool. I really liked it there.”

After a great visit and conversation with Coach Napier I am excited and blessed to have received an offer from The University of Florida!@coach_bnapier @CoachRyanO @coachgp11 @katieturner0087 pic.twitter.com/lmXbg9PlfA — Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) April 6, 2023

Since then, it’s been offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara that’s kept in touch with Montgomery. Playing in the SEC is naturally enticing, but Florida has gone the extra mile to stand out. Although he hasn’t released a list of his top schools, Florida, Miami, Michigan and South Carolina are emerging as strong contenders.

“I get on the phone and call him (O’Hara) at least once a week right now,” he said. “Seeing the amount of time he’s put into me is pretty big for me, and it’s really cool and a blessing. There is a lot of mutual interest between us right now.”

Advertisement

The goal is to be committed before his senior year begins, which is still 13-14 months away. Still, quarterbacks tend to be the first players to commit in each class.

Montgomery is planning a visit to the Swamp during the regular season. He says that the Tennessee game should be the game he comes to see.

More Football Recruiting!

This Gators football commit just shut down his recruitment Florida football makes top 3 for blue-chip 2024 cornerback This 4-star Florida football offensive lineman target just set his recruitment date Florida football named top 5 for blue-chip TE, commitment date set Florida inching closer No. 2 spot in On3 recruiting team rankings

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire