2025 four-star QB has Penn State in top six

Despite the negative discourse that currently surrounds Penn State and their former five-star quarterback, Drew Allar, the struggles in the 2023-24 season doesn’t seem to have deterred others around the country from viewing the Nittany Lions in a positive light.

Penn State was able to keep their class of 2024 commit, Ethan Grunkemeyer, and got him to sign during the early signing period.

They also have a commitment from 2025 three-star quarterback, Bekkem Kritza, under their belts already.

Now, the Nittany Lions have made the top six of 2025 four-star quarterback and coveted recruit Malik Washington.

The 6’4″ 200 pound Maryland native has been high on Penn State’s list throughout his recruitment, getting him in for nine unofficial visits so far. The last time he visited was during the Michigan game.

Others who made his list are Texas A&M, Oregon, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Washington is ranked as the 20th best quarterback in the country and No. 6 overall player in the state of Maryland, according to On3’s industry rankings.

But despite Penn State already having a commitment in the class of 2025, that has not deterred his interest in the Nittany Lions according to Ryan Snyder of On3 (subscription required).

Washington told Snyder he knows he’ll have to compete no matter which program he chooses to play for.

With Penn State hiring new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, a new relationship will have to be formed between the two, something that Kotelnicki told him he’s excited to do.

Washington said they haven’t met yet, but that they have been in communication.

As far as where the Nittany Lions stand with the four-star quarterback, Snyder was told that all six schools on his list are pretty even for him right now despite Penn State holding the edge in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

According to those projections, Penn State is in the lead with a 63.5% chance to sign him, while Maryland is second with a 12.8% chance and Virginia Tech is third with a 11.0% chance.

There is still a long way to go in his recruitment, but this is a good sign for the Nittany Lions as they enter another era with a new offensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire