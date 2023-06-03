2025 four-star QB KJ Lacey announces commitment to Texas

Texas received its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Saturday.

Four-star quarterback KJ Lacey announced his commitment to Texas via social media. The commitment came as a surprise to many as Alabama was viewed as the leader in his recruitment according to On3.

Lacey is rated the No. 5 quarterback in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 8 overall prospect in Alabama, according to On3’s industry ranking.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Saraland product led his team to an Alabama 6A state title as a sophomore in 2022. He threw for 3,177 yards for 40 touchdowns and five interceptions. Lacey also added on four rushing touchdowns.

Austin has become a hot spot for the nation’s top quarterback prospects thanks to Steve Sarkisian’s notable development at the position.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire