2025 four-star OT Cortez Smith visiting Georgia football

2025 offensive tackle Cortez Smith is in Athens today visiting Georgia football.

Smith (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) out of Parkview High School in Liburn, Ga., is rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle, the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 90 recruit overall in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

Smith visited the Bulldogs back in April.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire