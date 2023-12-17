2025 four-star offensive tackle releases his top eight, with USC in the mix

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Georgia) offensive tackle prospect Tavaris Dice trimmed his list of prospective schools to eight a few days ago.

The final eight schools Dice is considering are USC, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Miami, NC State and LSU.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman is the No. 24-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 273 player in the 2025 recruiting class. A four-star recruit who doubles as a basketball player, Dice played a significant role in protecting four-star 2024 Ohio State quarterback commit Air Noland in live high school game action.

USC currently has zero commitments in the 2025 class, but four in the 2026 class. On3 is saying that Auburn is leading in the recruitment of Dice. Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thorton, who is wrapping up his first season as offensive line coach at AU, is Dice’s primary recruiter according to On3. Hugh Freeze is a formidable recruiter, and it will definitely take some work for the Trojans to muscle in on this recruitment and beat out an SEC school which has home-region advantage here.

NEW: 2025 4-star OT Tavaris Dice names top schools. More from Dice: https://t.co/BMqSezYO1M pic.twitter.com/ugJfhs8jFd — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 12, 2023

