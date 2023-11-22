2025 four-star linebacker narrows list of finalists down to five

One of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of finalists down to five schools. LSU, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and Florida.

Keylan Moses, the younger brother of former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound, four-star linebacker from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he plays for University Lab High School. The University Lab Cubs are 10-1 this season and they are preparing for their second-round playoff game against Lake Charles.

Moses is going to announce his commitment on Nov. 30 and as of right now the LSU Tigers are a 97% favorite to land him per On3 and the Tigers have received multiple Crystal Ball projections to LSU.

Brian Kelly does not currently have any linebacker commits for the 2025 recruiting class. The class is ranked as the No. 7 class in the country and is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Recently, Bryce Underwood, a five-star quarterback, has been projected to go to LSU.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Keylan Moses is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 215 LB from Baton Rouge, LA will announce his college decision on November 30th Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TeQbPEK3cb pic.twitter.com/7qTe8AllKz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 21, 2023

