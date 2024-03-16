2025 four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt lists USC in top 10 schools

Consensus four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, has officially set his top schools. USC has made the cut.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Merritt has a list which includes USC, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Alabama, Missouri, Kansas, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Michigan.

His spring visits will be Ole Miss (March 21), Alabama (March 23), Oklahoma (April 6) and Nebraska (April 13).

USC linebacker coach Matt Entz has made a point of stressing fundamentals in his teaching and communication approach. USC will try to instill good habits and sound technique in its incoming linebackers. This is something the 2023 USC staff manifestly failed to do with Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator. Grinch was entrusted with the responsibility of developing young Louisiana-based linebacker Tackett Curtis, a prospect who generated considerable hype. Grinch and his 2023 defensive staff could not cultivate the right habits and instincts in Curtis. USC defensive players were often confused before the snap and did not respond properly to Grinch’s scheme or his general coaching methods. The hope is that new linebacker recruits, under Entz, will respond a lot better to the new coaching USC has brought in.

