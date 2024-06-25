2025 four-star linebacker CJ May lists Auburn in final four

2025 superstar prospect CJ May has plenty of options to choose from regarding where he will play football next fall. On Monday, the Highland Home, AL native whittled down those options to four.

May announced in a X post that Auburn, Louisville, Syracuse, and Washington were the final four programs he was considering. Not only is Auburn the only in-state finalist for the No. 12 prospect in the class from Alabama, but it is closest to home by a good margin. Hugh Freeze’s team was also the only SEC program to make May’s final four. The high school senior turned down offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss, among others.

That interest was plenty warranted after a senior season which say May compile 54 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for a loss over 11 games. His defense recorded a shutout in five of those contests.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker is expected to decide on a school at some point in July. If Hugh Freeze could land him, it would add an incredible amount of depth to an already deep Auburn edge rusher room. The Tigers current 2025 group is a consensus top 10 class in the country. A commitment from May could vault the group into an even higher ranking.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire