2025 four-star LB Riley Pettijohn is a target the Trojans need to land

Every recruit is meaningful. Otherwise, programs wouldn’t bother making the effort. This next recruit, however, carries special importance for USC: 2025 four-star linebacker recruit Riley Pettijohn from McKinney (Texas). He currently holds 23 offers and that includes USC.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 9 linebacker in the nation and No. 6 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The son of former Syracuse defensive lineman Duke Pettijohn had 42 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks in his sophomore campaign. He is looking to boost his rankings this offseason and beyond.

Pettijohn has been collecting major scholarship offers which include Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss and Oregon among several others.

Linebacker recruiting and performance have not been up to standard for the Trojans over the last few years. They have had some inconsistencies but hope to get better at the position. They want to dominate on defense again in the future, but they need to land prospects such as Pettijohn to make that a more realistic possibility.

More 1980 Rose Bowl!

Anthony Munoz knows the right man was watching him in the 1980 Rose Bowl

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire