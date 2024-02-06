2025 four-star edge rusher Chinedu Onyeagoro offered by USC

Los Angeles edge rusher Chinedu Onyeagoro has been offered by the USC Trojans.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect is rated as the No. 17 edge rusher, the No. 21 player in the state of California, and the No. 147 recruit overall in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

Onyeagoro also holds offers from UCLA, Georgia, Michigan, Stanford, Texas A&M, Colorado to name a few.

Onyeagoro recorded 77 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in his sophomore season.

USC needs dynamic pass rushers. The Trojans have been lacking in this area in recent years. They need more depth. They need more bodies. The hope is that the reconfigured defensive coaching staff will win recruits the Trojans have not been able to claim in recent years. The new defensive coaching hires have boosted the credibility of Lincoln Riley (individually) and the USC program as a whole. A lot of recruits very reasonably and logically felt USC and Riley did not take defense seriously. Riley’s recent makeover of his defensive coaching staff shows he understands the importance of defense, arguably for the first time in his coaching career. The hope for USC is that those moves will pay off in defensive recruiting in the 2025 class and beyond. Here is one player the Trojans want to keep in Southern California:

All Glory to The Lord… Lmk where home is…👀 pic.twitter.com/W9vNvtpSCW — Chinedu Onyeagoro 4⭐️EDGE (@ch1nedu1) January 8, 2024

