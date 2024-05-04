2025 four-star edge prospect schedules Tennessee visit

2025 edge prospect Jayden Woods will visit Tennessee.

Woods will officially visit Tennessee on June 21. He will also officially visit Wisconsin on May 31, Penn State on June 7 and Purdue on June 14.

Tennessee, Florida, Purdue, Wisconsin and Penn State are Woods’ top five schools.

Woods unofficially visited the Vols on March 18 for spring practice.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star edge prospect is from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, Kansas.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Woods on Feb. 23, 2023.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire