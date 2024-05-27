2025 four-star defensive lineman names Texas among top six schools

The Texas Longhorns were recently named among the final six teams for 2025 four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles. The Port Charlotte product is rated as a top 20 player in the state of Florida and No. 123 overall by 247Sports composite rankings.

The Longhorns currently hold two commitments from defensive lineman as the calendar prepares to turn to June. The top commit of the class is four-star defensive lineman Landon Jackson, who is No. 10 at the position and No. 65 overall. Not to say that this team couldn’t use Charles, defensive lineman is one of those groups where you need more bodies.

Charles has visits set up with the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Myron Charles is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 285 DL from Port Charlotte, FL is ranked as the No. 4 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should You Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3BwsqfqN30 pic.twitter.com/UjJ4PeWPS1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2024

No timetable has been set for Charles to trim his list down further or to make his pledge for one of these six teams. It remains to be seen if he will schedule a visit to Austin over the next several months ahead of the college football season.

