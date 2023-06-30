2025 four-star ATH felt at home while visiting the Swamp

University Lab (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) athlete Keylan Moses made his third trip to the Swamp last weekend, arriving in town Thursday, June 22, and leaving on Saturday, according to 247Sports.

The extended visit allowed Moses to build on the relationships he’s developed with key staff members over recent months. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been his primary point of contact at UF, and Moses says that Corey Raymond is a cousin of his. Of course, Moses got some one-on-one time with head coach Billy Napier, which went over well.

Moses also got a chance to meet the team’s new defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong, for the first time. The Gators see him playing WILL linebacker, as opposed to the MIKE, which Moses says he’s not partial to. Finding the right fit can mean a lot for recruits, especially if there’s more perceived playing time at one school than another.

Right now, the Gators are doing well with Moses, but they’ll have to do a lot more to lock down the consensus four-star recruit.

“I would say they have been in the big picture from the start and up till now. This is my third time being here. I really like the campus and really like the people. Half their staff is from Louisiana, so basically it’s like a home that’s aways from home, but it’s still home.”

The On3 industry ranking has Moses at No. 118 overall and No. 11 among linebackers in the class of 2025.

