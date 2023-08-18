2025 Ford Mustang GTD revealed as a street-legal race car

There’s never been a Mustang quite like this: the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD. This monster of a Mustang was engineered and developed between both Ford and Multimatic (alongside the GT3 racecar) as a super-secret project that began in 2021. The GTD is packing an improved version of the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 found in the previous generation Shelby GT500 that Ford says will deliver “more than 800 horsepower,” rev to 7,500 rpm and be lubricated via a new dry-sump oil system. It has a 4-inch wider track than the Mustang GT, unique pushrod suspension with Multimatic damper technology and will lap the Nurburgring in under 7 minutes. All this will cost you about $300,000, and production will be limited.