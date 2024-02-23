2025 Florida wide receiver prospect includes Vols in top 11

2025 wide receiver prospect Vernell Brown III announced his top 11 schools.

Tennessee, Florida, Syracuse, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Stanford, Louisville and UCF are Brown’s top 11 schools.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver prospect is from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Brown on Feb. 24, 2023. Michigan was the first school to offer a scholarship to Brown on May. 24, 2023, while Auburn was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire