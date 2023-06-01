2025 Florida safety to visit Tennessee

Four-star safety Hylton Stubbs will visit Tennessee on June 2, according to Jeremy Johnson of On3.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety transferred from Oakleaf High School (Orange Park, Florida) to Mandarin High School (Jacksonville, Florida) during the offseason.

Stubbs is the No. 65 overall prospect and No. 6 safety in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 safety and No. 10 player in Florida, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Stubbs recorded 84 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two interceptions and one pass breakup as a sophomore. He accounted for 135 tackles and four interceptions in two seasons.

The 2025 prospect also visited Tennessee on July 26, 2022.

