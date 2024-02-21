Advertisement

2025 Florida cornerback prospect includes Vols in top 10

Shane Shoemaker
·1 min read

2025 cornerback prospect Gregory Thomas announced his top 10 schools.

Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Colorado, Miami, Wisconsin and Penn State are Thomas’ top 10 schools.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback prospect is from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Thomas on Nov. 21, 2023. Western Kentucky was the first school to offer a scholarship to Thomas on May. 25, 2023, while Texas A&M was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire