2025 Florida cornerback prospect includes Vols in top 10

2025 cornerback prospect Gregory Thomas announced his top 10 schools.

Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Colorado, Miami, Wisconsin and Penn State are Thomas’ top 10 schools.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback prospect is from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Thomas on Nov. 21, 2023. Western Kentucky was the first school to offer a scholarship to Thomas on May. 25, 2023, while Texas A&M was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.

The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

