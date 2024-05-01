2025 five-star wide receiver schedules Tennessee visit

2025 five-star wide receiver prospect Caleb Cunningham will visit Tennessee.

Cunningham will officially visit Tennessee on June 14. He will also officially visit Auburn on May 31, Florida on June 7 and Alabama on June 21.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver is from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi.

Cunningham is the No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire