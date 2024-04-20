2025 five-star wide receiver schedules Tennessee visit

2025 wide receiver prospect Jaime Ffrench will visit Tennessee.

Ffrench will officially visit Tennessee on June 13. He is scheduled to visit LSU on June 1, Miami on June 7 and Texas on June 21.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound five-star wide receiver is from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ffrench ranks as the No. 18 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 3 player in Florida.

The Vols have eight commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and safety Sidney Walton.

5-star WR Jaime Ffrench has locked in 4⃣ official visits this summer, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/84bCFuknDt pic.twitter.com/MUyQSDJ4Mz — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire