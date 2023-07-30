2025 five-star Vols’ safety target decommits from Ohio State

Five-star safety Jontae Gilbert announced his decommitment from Ohio State on Saturday.

Gilbert committed to the Buckeyes on July 29, 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety is from Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gilbert is the No. 25 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 safety and No. 6 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Gilbert attended Tennessee’s junior day on March 4 and returned for a camp on May 31.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols offered a scholarship to Gilbert on Jan. 18.

2025 Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert discusses Vols’ visit and plans for a return

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Safety Jontae Gilbert tells me he has Decommitted from Ohio State The 6’1 185 S from Atlanta, GA had been Committed to the Buckeyes since July 2022 He is ranked as a Top 35 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 S)https://t.co/WSIPDgRqvY pic.twitter.com/IINJZV8WuD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 30, 2023

More Recruiting!

Nation's No. 1 edge prospect includes Vols in top 10

No. 1 2025 in-state defensive lineman set for a return visit to Tennessee

No. 1 Texas offensive tackle sets commitment date, Vols named finalist

Vols' 2024 cornerback target announces commitment time

Twitter reaction after Edwin Spillman commits to Tennessee football

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire