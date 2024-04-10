Advertisement

2025 five-star safety includes Tennessee in top eight

Shane Shoemaker
·1 min read

2025 safety prospect Trey McNutt announced his top eight schools.

Tennessee, FloridaTexas A&M, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oregon and Georgia are McNutt’s top eight schools.

The 6-foot, 180-pound five-star safety prospect is from Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Vols are one of 10 Southeastern Conference schools to offer McNutt.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to McNutt on April 26, 2023. Toledo was the first school to offer a scholarship to the 2025 safety on May 14, 2022.

The Vols have seven commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire